Warren County residents fight proposed rock quarry

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Joy waits for children at a playground at an elementary school. Serenity surrounds a hilltop cemetery. Quiet winds through country roads. Reliance lives off the nearby creek.

This is the peaceful way of life in Dibrell that a community of people off Roy Foster Road in Warren County are fighting to keep.

"If this happens, that is going to destroy all of that," said Larry Rankhorn.

Rogers Group submitted a permit to build a rock quarry off Roy Foster Road, raising serious concerns among community members.

"Just imagine if there was a bomb literally going off there," said Jamie Gothro.

Gothro said dangerous dust, trucks, dried up creeks and blasting dynamite concern this community.

"They could put a subdivision, they could put another nursery, they could do a lot of things with that property that doesn't destroy the community," said Gothro.

In late April, Warren County commissioners voted 14 to 10 against preventing quarries in Warren County.

Commissioner Steve Glenn said commissioners can use the County Powers Act for future regulations, but no longer for quarries.

"The most excuses I had were 'the government can't tell me what to do with my land,' and I can't find anywhere where it says that. And also 'it doesn't concern them, it's not in their area,'" said Glenn."I feel like we made history by not passing it. That's one big thing we should have done."

"The day after the meeting, the permits were filed," said Gothro.

Glenn said it's not just the quarry planned for Roy Foster Road.

"They can come in and they know it. We've got report of a couple more out towards Center Town," said Glenn.

Kirsten Matheney said she has no other choice but to leave with her husband and children.

"We are going to have nothing but disastrous area in front of us, and when they are done, what's left? Just a big ole hole and dirt," said Matheney.

The blasting won't drive away Rankhorn.

"I am not leaving. They will bury me before I leave," said Rankhorn.

Rankhorn said his land has been in his family for hundreds of years. But he also worries about health risks.

"There is a number of us in this community that have COPD," said Rankhorn.

The community continues to fight to keep their way of life.

"As we are walking, we are going to have hope. We are not gonna give up. If we can stop it, we want to stop it. If anybody will help us," said Glenn.

Watch our video to see how Dibrell residents are organizing against the proposed quarry. Has your community faced similar development challenges? Tell us about your experience by emailing kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by me and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.