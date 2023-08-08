Warren County Schools set to open Wednesday due to weather damage

Warren County Schools will have a delayed opening due to weather damage.

Director of Schools, Dr. Grant Swallows said that multiple school buildings had no power and one school sustained damage that needs to be addressed quickly.

"With no power and concerns over the state of some of our buildings once power is restored, I have no choice but to delay the start of school until Wednesday, August 9th," Dr. Swallows said. "I apologize for the very unorthodox beginning of the school year. I wish all that are struggling with storm damage the best."