Warren County Sheriff's Department offering free rides home on New Year's Eve

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Warren County Sheriff's Department is offering free rides home on New Year's Eve and Day to anyone who is in need of assistance. No questions asked.

This is in an effort to alleviate anyone from driving under the influence.

The Safe Ride Home Program is to ensure that you, your passengers or any driver on the road arrive home safely. Extra patrol will be on duty beginning New Year's Eve.

If you find yourself in need of a ride or you know someone who need's a ride home, who is in Warren County, you can contact the department at (931) 473-7863, and give them your name and the pick-up location.

