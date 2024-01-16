Was that a...person in a chicken suit roaming around East Nashville?

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's some sort of mystery going on in East Nashville. Throughout the day on Monday, one person had a lot of people wondering what they saw walking in the street.

"Uh, no," said Peter Swan from East Nashville. "No, I hadn't seen anything like it."

Swan is referring to a person in a chicken suit nicknamed "Snow Chicken" walking throughout the neighborhood. It has plenty of people laughing at someone trying to bring some laughs on a frigid day.

"No one has any idea who the snow chicken is, but they only appear when it's snowing," said Shannon Tompson, who took a video from The Red Door Saloon in East Nashville.

Kirsten Doering recently moved to East Nashville from Texas.

"If it wasn't as cold, I'm a photographer so I would have run out and asked him for a picture," she said.

Swan says he saw the snow chicken on Monday, but says it was with other people.

"I think it's hilarious, and I want to see the chicken now," said Faith Bendt from East Nashville, who says she did not see the chicken.

"When we were here yesterday and as soon as Nathan pointed out that the snow chicken was going by, everybody crowded to the windows, everyone got their phones out," said Tompson.

So while this story continues to have many questions, such as who is the person behind the snow chicken, it has a community laughing amid this cold stretch.