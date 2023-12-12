Was your house damaged, destroyed in the Madison tornadoes? How to get your property records.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For homeowners with damaged or destroyed houses, the Davidson County Register of Deeds office is now extending help for those who need vital property records.

Property deeds are needed to file claims for insurance, mortgage or government disaster assistance.

" Our office is, at no cost, providing residents with deeds and other documents they need as they apply for relief from Saturday's catastrophic storms," said Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. "Unfortunately, some may have lost important documents amid the storm's devastation, and that is paperwork that they'll need when filing claims."

The Register of Deeds office is by phone, email, mobile app, and in person to meet the needs of those who suffered damage.

Contact information for Davidson County Register of Deeds Office:

CONTACT FOR THE REGISTER OF DEEDS



Call 615-862-6790 during business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Email: rod.infodesk@nashville.gov .

Address : 501 Broadway, Nashville TN 37203; free designated street parking available on 6th Avenue South near the comer of 6th and Broadway, where our entrance to the Bridgestone Arena is located. Tell the front desk attendant that you are going to the Register of Deeds Office, and you will be buzzed in.

Mobile app: Search Nashville - Davidson Co. ROD at the App Store and Google Play