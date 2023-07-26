Watch party planned on Wednesday in support of USA at Women's World Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday is a big day in sports as the Women's World Cup continues and USA is looking to claim the title. The showdown against the Netherlands kicks off at 8 p.m.

A watch party is being held at Tailgate Brewery on Demonbreun. Make sure to arrive early to snag a seat. It's being hosted by The American Outlaws, group that dedicates itself to supporting for our men’s, women’s and youth national soccer teams.

The women's team continues their quest for a third straight World Cup title after beating Vietnam 3-0 in their opening match. Now they'll take on the Netherlands, a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final.

Wednesday's match also marks the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history that the two finalists from the previous tournament meet in the group stage.