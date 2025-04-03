Watch Storm 5 Alert coverage for tornado warnings

Meet Trashley! New commercial pays tribute to 1970s Tennessee anti-litter ad

You'll love her and you'll love to hate her! Meet Trashley: the bad girl of Nashville littering. She stars in a new campaign that's a throwback to an anti-litter movement from years past. Her role has been reimagined by NDOT as a fast-paced, Dukes of Hazzard-style wrecking ball of a lady. You'll find yourself cracking up as you meet the actress behind Trashley and hear how she landed the role of Queen of Trash.

-Rebecca Schleicher