Watch to watch the fireworks around Music City this Independence Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you wanna watch from your home or are looking to party it up downtown this Fourth of July, we've got you covered!

What Fourth of July parties are happening?

At The Pool Club, located at Virgin Hotels Nashville you can get rooftop views of fireworks and enjoy cocktails and food! Tickets are $55 and can be purchased here.

Ignite The Night at The Hard Rock Cafe from 4:00pm to 10:00pm at The Reverb. Tickets are $261 per person and include an open bar, appetizers, games and a DJ! You can purchase tickets here.

Fourth of July at PROOF! Take your celebration to the next level at this rooftop bar with Fireworks and Frequencies from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $31.30.

Head over to Fogg Street Lawn Club for a family-friendly 4th of July. Admission is free and open to all ages!

At the 4th of July Cookout at East Nashville Beer Works you can get plenty of food and great drinks from noon to 5 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Looking for holiday deals?

Von Elrod’s is offering FREE hot dogs with the purchase of a Big Beer

I want to stay home, where can I watch the fireworks?

You can watch our Fourth of July special below

Morning Rush

Are there any free options?

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4! This free and family-friendly event will be taking place across downtown.

Here's a look at the lineup!

Southwest Airlines® Stage at Music City Walk of Fame Park

Amazon Family Fun Zone Activation open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. DJ Rod Youree

12 to 12:40 p.m. Les Kerr & The Bayou Band

12:40 to 1 p.m. DJ Rod Youree

1 to 1:40 p.m. KIRWIN the band

1:40 to 2 p.m. DJ Rod Youree

2 to 2:40 p.m. Charlie Worsham

2:40 to 3 p.m. DJ Rod Youree

3 to 3:40 p.m. The Nashville Soul Experience

3:40 to 4 p.m. DJ Rod Youree

4 to 4:55 p.m. Walker Montgomery

Main Show at Jack Daniel's Broadway Stage at First and Broadway

4 to 4:50 p.m. DJ Dave Aude

4:50 p.m. Welcome from Emcee Kelly Sutton, remarks from Mayor Freddie O'Connell, Color Guard, National Anthem performed by Keesha Rainey, and fireworks bursts.

4:59 to 5:04 p.m. Operation Song

5:05 to 5:40 p.m. Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

5:40 to 5:55 p.m. Kelly Sutton Emcee/DJ Dave Aude

5:55 to 6:30 p.m. Niko Moon

6:30 to 6:50 p.m. Kelly Sutton Emcee/DJ Dave Aude

6:50 to 7:40 p.m. Russell Dickerson

7:40 to 8:05 p.m. Kelly Sutton Emcee/DJ Dave Aude

8:05 to 9:20 p.m. Dierks Bentley

Ascend Amphitheater

Gates Open at 4pm

9:14 to 9:24 p.m. Nashville Symphony

9:24 to 9:26 p.m. Emcee Kelly Sutton opens Ascend Amphitheater show

9:26 to 9:30 p.m. Nashville Symphony special piece

9:30 to 10 p.m. Nashville Symphony accompanying fireworks with Drone Show , presented by Crav’n Flavor®

The FREE Amazon Family Fun Zone will return to Music City Walk of Fame Park and include its own stage with free live music, Crav’n Flavor® Craft Tent, inflatables, games and more activities.

This is great, but how do I get home?

First off we always recommend rideshare since parking will be hectic. Parking will be a bit crazy this holiday weekend, but if you have no other option, here are a few lots on the cheaper side.

Metro Courthouse: July 4th parking rate is $15 max. (You have to exit before 6 a.m. on the 5th)

5th & Broadway: Parking rates are 10 minutes - 1 Hour: $10; 1-2 Hours: $20; 2-3 Hours: $28; 3-5 Hours: $36; 5-24 Hours: $42.

If you were thinking of parking on the side of Nissan, remember that construction is in place for the new stadium.

Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and the Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians at 8 p.m.

This is how road closures will look on Friday

All roads to re-open no later than 6 p.m. on Monday.