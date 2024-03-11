Watch what could happen to a mobile home in a tornado's path

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the past few years, our neighbors in Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee have experienced multiple devastating weather events.

We care about this community and keeping it safe. After all, we're part of it just like you.

That's why we created the Safe Places Program in Tennessee.

Agencies in nearly a dozen counties have already signed on to partner with our program, which identifies and vets certain structures you can go to when severe weather is in the forecast.

Our Heather Mathis has an in-depth look at why finding a safe place before a storm is so important. Watch her explain why this is important above.

I truly believe that this safe places program will save lives of Tennesseeans, and keep our neighbors and our friends better protected during severe storms.

If you want to be a part of our safe places program, email us and let us know at the address below.