Watchful neighbor wakes neighbors, saving them from housefire

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early Saturday morning, the White House Fire Department responded to a call after a homeowner's back porch caught fire.

The White House Fire Department says a vigilant neighbor saw a housefire and woke the homeowners who were inside.

When their crews arrived, they said it was clear the fire reached the attic and several rooms. It took them almost 7 hours and over 60,000 gallons of water to put the fire out.

White House PD, White House Community VFD, Robertson EMS and Rehab 83 were all on the scene as well.