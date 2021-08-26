Watching tropical system heading into the Gulf this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tropical Depression Nine formed in the central Caribbean Sea, and we are watching impacts it will have in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center thinks this system could become Tropical Storm Ida by later Thursday night. This system looks to impact portions of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba on Friday, bringing life-threatening rainfall and mudslides.

By Saturday, the system looks to make it into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a hurricane. The forecast has Ida near major hurricane strength, approaching the northern Gulf Coast by Sunday.

We are still several days away from this system potentially impacting us here in the Mid-State; however, it could bring us heavy rainfall and the threat for severe storms by midweek.

There is still a lot of forecast uncertainty at the moment since the system just formed. We will need to monitor updates to the forecast track and timing as we watch this system develop.

