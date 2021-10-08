Water damage cancels Nashville Ballet's return hours before opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Ballet was set to return to the stage, but hours before opening, extensive water damage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center has canceled this weekend's performances of "Peter Pan."

Early Friday morning, a mechanical failure with the fire suppression system caused significant water damage to the Andrew Jackson Hall stage. The Nashville Ballet's sets and production equipment were also damaged.

The performances would have marked the Nashville Ballet's big return after more than a year and a half. While the ballet performed at Ascend Amphitheater in May, this would have been the ballet's first indoor performance since the pandemic began.

"The support of our patrons has been invaluable over the past year and a half, and that support has enabled us to adapt to so many circumstances outside of our control,” said Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. “I know I speak for all of our dancers, faculty, and staff when I say we are heartsick over this decision. Just a few short hours ago, we were eagerly looking forward to performing for audiences again. But if there is anything we have learned during the pandemic, it’s that working through challenges such as these always create room for new opportunities and growth, and we are confident that this situation will be no exception."

The Nashville Ballet said staff will contact "Peter Pan" ticket holders personally.