Water main break affecting James Robertson Parkway area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Water Services has been responding to a water main break on James Robertson Parkway Tuesday.

Officials with MWS said that the break occurred in a 6" water main in the 200 block of James Robertson Parkway at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North, in front of the Metro Courthouse. The cause of the break is unknown at this time.

The break has affected water service to the Historic Metro Courthouse, Justice A.A. Birch Building, Ben West Municipal Building and Nashville Downtown Detention Center.

The Davidson County Sherriff told NewsChannel 5 that the break is mainly affecting the 2nd Avenue side of the Nashville Downtown Detention Center, causing minimal flooding in the lowest level of the staff parking garage. However, the jail has not had issues using water all day.

NDOT says that all inbound lanes of James Robertson Parkway over the Cumberland River from North 1st Street to 3rd Avenue will be closed through evening rush hour. 2nd Avenue is closed between Gay Street and James Robertson Parkway.

To report a suspected water main break or interruption of service, customers should call Metro Water Services' 24/7 Customer Service line at 615-862-4600.

To view water outages within the area visit outage mape on the MWS website.