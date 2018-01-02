Water Main Break Causes Icy Conditions In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A water main break has caused icy conditions for drivers in South Nashville.

The incident was reported early Tuesday morning on Edmondson Pike at Nolensville Pike.

ICY CONDITIONS on Edmonson Pike at Nolensville Pike after water main bursts! Crews can't find the exact break so it'll be a while #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/eVqKtZLOR9 — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) January 2, 2018

Water that spilled onto the road has frozen as a result of the frigid temperatures. Drivers should use caution in the area.

The exact location of the break was unknown.