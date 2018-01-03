Water Main Break Closes Murfreesboro Road In Franklin

9:37 AM, Jan 3, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A water main break has closed a portion of Murfreesboro Road in Williamson County.

The incident was reported Wednesday morning on Murfreesboro Road at Eddy Lane.

Drivers should take Liberty Pike or Lewisburg Pike as alternate routes.

The issue has caused icy conditions in the area.

Crews were working to repair the line. It’s unclear when the work would be completed.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top