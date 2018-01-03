Water Main Break Closes Murfreesboro Road In Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A water main break has closed a portion of Murfreesboro Road in Williamson County.

The incident was reported Wednesday morning on Murfreesboro Road at Eddy Lane.

Crews hard at work after water main break on Murfreesboro Rd in Franklin. Rd is closed starting at Eddy Ln! Take Liberty or Lewisburg instead #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/Tv0EsW3fHJ — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) January 3, 2018

Drivers should take Liberty Pike or Lewisburg Pike as alternate routes.

The issue has caused icy conditions in the area.

Crews were working to repair the line. It’s unclear when the work would be completed.