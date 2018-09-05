Water Main Break Delays Classes At APSU

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A water main break has delayed the start of classes at Austin Peay State University.

The issue was reported Wednesday morning at Sevier and Marion Street. School officials said classes are delayed until 10 a.m.

APSU ALERT: Classes will begin at 10 a.m. due to a city water main break affecting campus. Please see your campus email for details. — Austin Peay State U. (@austinpeay) September 5, 2018

The water main break is affecting the entire campus. Many buildings are either without water or lack the ability to be cooled.

The following buildings will be directly affected with low or no water pressure: Sevier, Memorial Health, Bookstore/Subway, University Center, Miller, Power Plant, Ellington, McReynolds.

The school advised students to check their campus email for more details.