Water Main Break Delays Classes At APSU

7:01 AM, Sep 5, 2018
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A water main break has delayed the start of classes at Austin Peay State University. 

The issue was reported Wednesday morning at Sevier and Marion Street. School officials said classes are delayed until 10 a.m. 

The water main break is affecting the entire campus. Many buildings are either without water or lack the ability to be cooled. 

The following buildings will be directly affected with low or no water pressure: Sevier, Memorial Health, Bookstore/Subway, University Center, Miller, Power Plant, Ellington, McReynolds.

The school advised students to check their campus email for more details. 

