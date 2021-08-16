Water main break impacting Ascension Saint Thomas West hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A water main break in West Nashville is impacting Ascension Saint Thomas West hospital.

The break was reported around 1 a.m. Monday near Harding Pike and Vine Court.

Most people, including the hospital don’t have water at this time. Cause of the break unknown. pic.twitter.com/cpgnEITTpF — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) August 16, 2021

A portion of Harding Pike has been closed while crews work to repair the break.

Homes and apartments in the area won’t likely have water until later this morning.