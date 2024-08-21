Watch Now
Water main break impacting customers near Youngville Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a water main break impacting customers in Springfield on Wednesday.

Those impacted are mainly near Youngville Road. Crews are currently working to isolate issues and restore water to those impacted.

We will update as information comes in.

