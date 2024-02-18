Water main break repair causes outage of up to 8 hours in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Water Services is working to repair a water main break near S. New Hope road in Nashville.

The MWS map shows "repair in progress" at the bottom.

Erin Evans, Councilmember for Hermitage (District 12) where the break happened, says the repair means at least an 8 hour outage.

Water main break impacting neighborhoods off of S. New Hope to the Wilson County line. Up to 8 hours for the repair. — Erin Evans (@Erinfor12) February 18, 2024

We have not yet heard from officials what caused the break yet. We will update you as soon as we have more information.