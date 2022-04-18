Waterline fix to cause lane closure, service interruption off Old Hickory Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Water Services will shut down lanes of traffic and turn off water service to those in the Old Hickory Boulevard area Monday night to fix a water main.

The department said customers along the boulevard from Saddle Creek Way to Firestone Parkway will lose their water connectivity starting at 8 p.m.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. the eastbound lane of Old Hickory Boulevard at the bridge over the railroad tracks will be closed. Officers will be on-site to direct traffic. Crews anticipate having the repair finished before Tuesday morning rush hour.

It is possible for water to be slightly discolored after service is restored, MWS officials said. For those who have discolored or milky water, flush the internal pipes. Begin flushing in the lowest level of the home/building by fully opening the cold water taps throughout the home until the water is clear.

Typical flushing durations range from 10 to 30 minutes. If the water is not clear after 30 minutes, call 615-862-4600.

