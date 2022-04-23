Waverly Belmont Elementary students pick up trash in community on Earth Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Waverly Belmont Elementary hosted its first ever Week of Service, culminating in an Earth Day litter pickup.

They chose the week not only to coincide with Earth Day, but also as a way for kids to have some fun and unwind during TCAP week.

The Week of Service was the brainchild of the school's parent engagement coordinator. She put together the program on a $0 budget.

The kids participated in many community service activities including:

Collecting items for homeless care kits

Spreading positive notes and messages throughout their school and neighborhoods

Participating in "recycling wars" to see who could collect the most recyclable material

Taking field trips to local restaurants and hearing from the Nashville Food Project to learn about sustainable food production

Spending time picking up trash and litter in the neighborhood to beautify their community

Creating planters for flowers and herbs to be shared with the school, its families and neighbors — many of the planters were also made to re-use plastic trash

The week was packed, but the largest undertaking was on Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On Friday, the kids walked all over their school's campus and up and down 10th Avenue South and 12th Avenue South, between the school and Sevier Park — including the 12 South tourist district — to pick up litter.

They met at Sevier to do a big park clean up. And then they met back in front of the school to sing their own take on Let It Go called "Let It Grow."

The weather was fabulous, and the turnout was too.

The faculty and parents worked very hard to coordinate everything, and the kids were excited to take part.

