Waverly teen arrested for setting old school building on fire

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teen has been arrested after he allegedly set the old Waverly Junior High School on fire.

Officials with the Waverly Department of Public Safety responded to the incident in the 520 block of East Main Street, on Saturday, April 13 around 2:00 a.m.

Officers at the scene found flames coming through the roof near the main entrance of the school. Firefighters began working to extinguish the blaze.

Chief Grant Gillespie commented on the severity of the situation stating, "This was a difficult and dangerous fire to work because it was largely inside the roof structure of the building."

Early investigations show that the fire was intentionally set. The Tennessee State Fire Marshall's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined in on the forensic investigation of the fire scene.

Timothy Marrs, 18, has been identified as the suspect. Officials took Marrs into custody on Friday, April 19. He remains in the Humphreys County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Michael Hubbs at 931-296-4300.