Waymo recalls more than 3,700 self-driving vehicles after one drives into flooded road

(WTVF) — Waymo is recalling more than 3,700 self-driving vehicles because of a software issue that could cause the cars to continue driving through flooded roads.

According to federal safety officials, the autonomous vehicles may slow down after detecting standing water but fail to stop completely before entering a flooded roadway.

The issue was identified last month after an unoccupied Waymo vehicle drove into a flooded road at about 40 miles per hour. The company said the vehicle recognized the flooding conditions but continued moving at a slower speed instead of stopping.

Waymo said it is working on a permanent software fix to correct the issue.

In the meantime, the company has updated vehicle maps and limited operations in areas at higher risk for flooding.