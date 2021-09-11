Watch
Wayne Co. football player injured during game, airlifted from field

David Glovach
wayne football
Posted at 10:37 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 23:37:13-04

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Wayne County High School football player was injured during Friday night's game and had to be airlifted from the field.

The game against Loretto was stopped for an extended period, according to David Glovach a reporter with the Times Daily Newspaper in Alabama, as EMS workers tended to the player.

He reported that the student-athlete went up in the air on a run, hit the ground and didn't get back up. There is no word tonight on the player's condition.

