WB I-40 Closed Near Crossville After Head-On Crash

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 have been closed outside Crossville after a pickup crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two semi-trucks head-on.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 316.

Officials from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the black Dodge pickup was heading east on I-40 in Cumberland County just before the Highway 127 exit.

The truck somehow crossed into westbound lanes and struck the westbound tractor trailers. THP troopers said the truck struck at least one of the semis head-on.

Details about any injuries were not available, and it was not known if weather played a factor.

Troopers were on the scene working to figure out exactly what happened. Crews were working in subfreezing temperatures.

Westbound lanes were closed, and not expected to re-open until after 7:30 p.m. Traffic was backed up for about two miles.

Drivers have been advised to find alternate routes. One option was to exit the interstate at the 320 exit at Generis Road, turn right at Interstate Drive and another right onto Highway 70N. Then return to I-40 at the mile marker 311 entrance.