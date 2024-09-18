WCSO warns families about scam demanding ransom payment in Bitcoin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another scam is circulating that authorities want people to know is not real. This one is happening throughout Williamson County.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said this scam targets victims by sending them photos of their home, demanding money.

Several people have gotten threatening emails from people claiming to have access to their private info through compromising their phone.

The scare tactic is including images of the victim's home and demanding a ransom payment in Bitcoin. The Sheriff's Office said the claims are false and there is no evidence any personal devices have been compromised.

To protect yourself, authorities urge people to not respond. Do not send the money and don't click any links in the email. Just delete the email and don't engage with the sender.

If you are a victim of the scam or know someone who is, file a report with the Sheriff's Office. They can help you determine if any real danger is ever present.