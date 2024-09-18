WCSO warns families about scam demanding ransom payment in Bitcoin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another scam is circulating that authorities want people to know is not real. This one is happening throughout Williamson County.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said this scam targets victims by sending them photos of their home, demanding money.
Several people have gotten threatening emails from people claiming to have access to their private info through compromising their phone.
The scare tactic is including images of the victim's home and demanding a ransom payment in Bitcoin. The Sheriff's Office said the claims are false and there is no evidence any personal devices have been compromised.
To protect yourself, authorities urge people to not respond. Do not send the money and don't click any links in the email. Just delete the email and don't engage with the sender.
If you are a victim of the scam or know someone who is, file a report with the Sheriff's Office. They can help you determine if any real danger is ever present.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I LOVE Forrest's stories on the history of NewsChannel 5 as we celebrate our 70th anniversary. Here's a story I wasn't familiar with until recently. Eudora Boxley had a live cooking show in the early days of the station. She may have been the first black on air at NewsChannel 5 and perhaps, one of the first African Americans to have a TV cooking show anywhere in the country. It wasn't until her grandson reached out to me that I even heard of Ms. Boxley. Thankfully, I was able to connect him with Forest to learn more about this great nugget in NewsChannel 5 history.
-Lelan Statom