'We are a Halloween town!' Hickman County gears up for 12th Halloween Parade

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We love a good Halloween tradition and one mid-state county is celebrating in a unique way: with a parade.

When they started this a few years ago, they didn't know of any other counties doing the same thing. Now, it's a truly beloved event.

One thing about Centerville. It is a Halloween town.

Want a preview of the fun? Watch in the player above.

"We are very Halloween people!" smiled Lugene Hudspetch, co-chair of the Hickman County Halloween Parade which kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th.

The parade is made up of families and businesses at their very most creative, riding in floats they created.

"People dress up!" said Lugene. "The adults dress up. The kids dress up. Last year we had some 55 floats in the parade. Oh, they're fun! They're fun."

"I already know the year before what I'm going to do for the parade the following year," said Tina Rivers, standing next to her float for Saturday.

The float was made to look like a pumpkin carriage. She called it Pumpkin To Talk About.

"My granddaughter wanted to be a pumpkin princess, so she needed a carriage," Tina said. "I started in July. It's hundreds of hours that go into them."

Thomas Thienel's also just wrapped his float at his newly opened Alien Paintball business.

"There are two aliens who have graciously agreed to be in the parade with us," Thomas said, standing in front of a float flashing lights with a smoke machine placed underneath it.

The parade's now in its 12th year and was a hit from its first year. With this being the hometown of Minnie Pearl, perhaps it makes sense there'd be such a spirit of fun.

What the Halloween parade's brought in that time is a whole lot of memories.

"One year, we blew up a transmission [of our float] right over there," Lugene laughed. "Everyone in the crowd said, 'wow! What a smoke machine!' It's just a natural thing to have something that makes people happy."

"I did not expect Hickman County, being this far out and rural, to do something as great as a Halloween parade," Thomas said.

"Come to Centerville!" said Lugene. "We are a Halloween town!"

For more on the parade, visit here.