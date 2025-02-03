‘We belong here': A day without immigrants rally in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — “A Day Without Immigrants” is a movement calling on immigrants to stay home from work and close their businesses. The purpose is to showcase the contributions of the immigrant community in this country.

Here in Tennessee, Gisselle Huerta wanted to take it one step further. She organized a peaceful demonstration. It was an emotional day, with chants and signs as demonstrators sought to send a clear and loud message to lawmakers—that immigrants are needed in this country.

Huerta said she’s doing this for her parents who immigrated to this country. After 25 years, they have finally become permanent residents. But every day leading up to this moment, she felt the fear of her family being separated. Her dad owns a successful painting company in Nashville. She said that — like many other immigrants — her parents pay taxes and contribute to Social Security and Medicaid but do not benefit from these services.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy said undocumented immigrants paid nearly $100 billion in taxes in 2022.

“We belong here. Immigrants belong here,” said Huerta. “We are who make America great. I feel like a lot of us come here because we understand that America is great. We want to be part of that as well. We shouldn't be discriminated against just because of our skin color. I really honestly believe that immigrants make this, and this is how it started. It started with immigrants.”

She said hearing the rhetoric that immigrants are criminals has taken a toll on young adults and children everywhere.

A study from the Brennan Center for Justiceand the Stanford Institute for Economic Public Research shows that immigrants — both undocumented and those in the U.S. legally — commit crimes at lower rates than U.S. citizens.

A review by Axios revealed that out of nearly 2 million cases in immigration courts last year, only about 0.5% involved deportation orders for crimes other than illegally entering the U.S.

She said all they want is to have a better life and contribute to making this country great.

“It’s sad to see it honestly, because families are being separated — kids who don't know that their parents got picked up, kids who don't know where to go or what to do,” added Huerta.

Just like her, people here are immigrants, children of immigrants, or have family and friends that they worry could be deported. They want to let this community know that they are fighting for freedom and hope that one day they will be accepted in America.

Trump has pledged to deport roughly 11 million people who lack permanent legal status, a plan that experts estimate could cost America at least $315 billion.

