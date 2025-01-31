'We can't let them down': Federal funding freeze puts refugees at risk in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of recently arrived refugees are set to lose support for the basic necessities after the Trump administration suspended federal funding. Now, a local group is wondering how they will continue supporting the families under their care in Nashville.

For decades, a federal program has helped newly arrived refugees in the United States — until now.

“This immediate funding freeze puts those recently arrived refugees really at risk for homelessness,” said Max Rykov, the Nashville International Center for Empowerment director of development and communications.

On Friday, the Trump administration suspended funding for resettlement agencies like NICE and Catholic Charities. The nonprofit is celebrating 20 years of helping refugees make Music City their home. Rykov describes this as a form of legal migration for those escaping war, natural disasters, or persecution.

“They've gone through really unimaginable horrors in their lives, and they seek peace. The United States has traditionally been a country that has opened our arms and our hearts,” Rykov explained.

Upon arriving, refugees receive a little more than a thousand dollars each to use for rent and food. But now, they can't access the funds needed to support the 36 families they are currently assisting.

“This country promised them support before they arrived and when they arrived,” Rykov added. “We can't let them down.”

A study from the Department of Health and Human Services found that refugees had a positive impact on the U.S. economy over a 15-year span, collectively contributing $123.8 billion more than they cost the government.

“They start working essentially immediately,” Rykov explained. “They pay taxes. They start businesses. It has proven to be economically beneficial for the United States to accept refugees, on top of being morally and ethically beneficial for us.”

For Rykov, this work hits close to home. He arrived as a refugee with his family when he was 4-years-old.

“My family was able to make it because of the kindness of Americans who were there in our community, who supported us and showed us compassion and care,” Rykov said.

He hopes to show that same kindness to others. That is why he is asking for donations and volunteers.

If you would like to help, tap here.

Additionally, President Donald Trump halted the arrival of refugees. NICE was expecting around 78 people to arrive next month. All of them have waited for years and have gone through background checks and health screenings before receiving approval to come to America.

President Trump stated that his administration would review whether the refugee program is in the national interest, but this doesn’t guarantee that the program will be reinstated or that funding will be secured.

On Monday, Feb. 3, NICE will host a virtual webinar at 5:30 p.m. to share more about refugees in Middle Tennessee and how you can get involved. Tap here to sign up.

