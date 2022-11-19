"We did it!" TSU Aristocrat of Bands talks historic Grammy nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands has seen its share of big days. That ranges from playing at the Rose Bowl Parade to the White House. What's just happened is a new moment of history for the school.

"Anytime I play my horn, it's a performance," said Curtis Olawumi, between playing his trumpet. "I connect with the audience in various ways, because I touch all feels, all emotions. What I have to say internally comes through that horn."

Music spoke to Olawumi since he was a kid. It makes sense he'd end up in the Aristocrat of Bands.

"Being an aristocrat, that's a standard," he laughed. "I serve as second drum major. I was previously the trumpet section leader for two years. When it's time to perform, it's showtime."

Larry Jenkins, assistant director of bands at TSU, said what's key about the Aristocrat of Bands is being historically good.

"We've set a standard for years," he said. "We want to present our best and be us."

When the Aristocrat of Bands submitted their album, "The Urban Hymnal," for Grammy consideration, they were hopeful. This week brought the Grammy nomination announcements.

"I was absolutely watching the live feed as the Grammy nominations came in," smiled Jenkins, thinking back to the nominations being posted. "You watch one. You watch the next. Bang, you get the next. The fourth one hit and your stomach drops."

Then, "The Urban Hymnal" was read as the last of the five nominations.

"I shed a couple tears and probably ran around the house yellin!" said Jenkins. "It just means the world."

This follows the Fisk Jubilee Singers who won their first Grammy just last year.

"This is historic in that we're about a mile apart," said Jenkins. "For music to be at such a high level right here in North Nashville from two HBCUs right down the road from each other, that's monumental."

"We got the talent to do it," said Olawumi. "We did it. Y'know? This is history. It's going to mean something very big to me. Very special."

The band has a second Grammy nomination for their collaboration with artist J. Ivy. The Grammy Awards will be shown on NewsChannel 5 on February 5th.