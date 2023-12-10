We know these tornadoes are heartbreaking. Here's how you can help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The loss created by these storms is heartbreaking.

Our NewsChannel 5 team wants to help, and we know that you do, too. This is why we are partnering with United Way and Community Foundation to raise money for tornado victims. Please give to the emergency response fund.

You can designate whether you want your money to go to Davidson County or the surrounding counties. Everything you give will go to help victims of the storm. NewsChannel 5 is providing $5,000 in matching money to get donations started in both funds.

If you want to volunteer, Clarksville has a hotline: 931-245-2988.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said Hands on Nashville will have volunteering opportunities for those in Davidson County, but they are still organizing those efforts.

This story will be updated with more volunteer and donation information as it becomes available.