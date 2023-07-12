'We need to fight': mother encourages victims of Franklin coach's assaults to come forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Verónica Salcedo, reporter with Nashville Noticias, is the voice of many in Nashville's Hispanic community. But she struggles to find words when it comes to a recent story.

"As a mother and a woman, I thought, 'it can't be true that this man did these things to children,'" Salcedo said.

The man she is talking about is 63-year-old Camilo Hurtado Campos. He has been accused of drugging and raping boys he coached in soccer. So far, eight potential victims have come forward, but police believe there are more out there.

"Many families might be afraid about their names coming to light... and want to protect their children," Salcedo said.

Diana Perez, Associate Director of Marketing and Communications with Conexión Américas, agreed with Salcedo. She said there are several concerns that could keep victims and their families from coming forward.

"I think it's easy to start trust a person that looks like you, that speaks your language or at least the language of your parents," Perez said. "You think about language barriers, you think about your immigration status, how anything that you can say could harm your family or yourself."

That's one reason the Sexual Assault Center created a Hispanic Client Services Team.

Lorraine McGuire, Vice President of Community Relations and Development at the Sexual Assault Center, said getting people to understand that they are not at risk when reporting assault is vital.

"Immigration status is not taken into consideration when you are a victim of sexual assault."

Salcedo is encouraging victims to use their own voices.

"We need to fight. We have a big job to defend our children," she said.

