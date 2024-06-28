We shared his story in 2015. Now 18, this teenager from Franklin heads to the Paralympics

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you ever see a story where a kid is doing something truly inspiring and amazing?

Maybe it stood out to you so much that a decade later you wonder — what is that kid up to now?

In 2015, NewsChannel 5's Amy Watson met then-9-year-old Zion Redington from Franklin. He was born with one finger on each hand and one toe on each foot. Still, he was determined to become an athlete.

In fact, this young boy wasn't even sure he'd be able to play with Legos. Well, he did that just fine.

Fast forward to now — nine years later. Zion is now 18. He recently moved from Franklin to Birmingham, Ala. in pursuit of one goal: The Paralympics in Paris.

Zion plays wheelchair rugby. It may also be known as Murderball.

Not sure what either of those are? I drove to Birmingham to see Zion train. Watch the video in the player above.

"It's a violent sport," he said.

I also spent time in Franklin watching Zion and local welder Kris Netercutt get Zion's wheelchair ready for the Paralympics in Paris.

"I perceive him as someone who can overcome anything," Nethercutt said.

They were working on the knee block, which essentially helps Zion hit harder. That's a key element of the sport.

“The reason we’re here is kinda to dial that in fully and one of those big parts is fabricating a knee block," Zion said.

“It takes a lot of abuse and trying to build one that holds up is a challenge," Nethercutt said.

Nethercutt isn't associated with USA Wheelchair Rugby. Zion has been training at the Lakeshore Foundation, which helps provide these types of opportunities to people with disabilities.

Zion heads to Paris for the Paralympics at the end of August.