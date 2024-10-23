We take a quick road trip to see some of our neighbors' very best Halloween decorations

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are in the middle of one of those times of the year when our neighbors show us just how creative they can be. We all know Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky do *not* disappoint.

So, we made a NewsChannel 5 Facebook post calling for the area's very best Halloween decorations. You answered. It was time for a quick road trip.

"Today, we've got the crew from Yellowstone," said Gina Davis, showcasing the skeleton display in her yard. "You got Rick, Beth, John, and Jamie. Jamie's over there on his own cause nobody likes him."

On Kensington Drive in Murfreesboro, the skeletons get changed to re-enact a new show each day by Gina.

"I feel some pressure to up my game every single year!" she laughed. "We did Dance Moms yesterday. We did Chopped the day before. We started with Say Yes To the Dress."

A second stop brought us to Franklin. There, a display in front of a home showed a bunch of skeletons running up a yard, scaling the house and roof, crawling through the windows.

One more stop. Oh, and it's a good one.

"This year, one of our neighbors' little boy decided to dare him to build a pirate ship," said Jennifer Pierce.

"She actually thought it was going to be a little ten foot, maybe 15," smiled Bionner Puerta.

"A little one," she agreed.

"It just turned into this massive 60-foot!" Bionner laughed.

"Yeah, he's a go big or go home kinda guy."

The pirate ship sits in front of the home of Jennifer and Bionner of Raven Road in Clarksville.

"Took about a month to build it," Bionner said.

"The ship is functional," Jennifer added. "All the sails, they do go up and down. All of the rigging works. That's what we like to see kids using their imaginations. Let's be honest. Kids wanna see cool things!"

To everyone on the stops of this quick road trip, gotta say, we love what you've done with the place.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.