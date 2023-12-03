We walked the Franklin Christmas parade Saturday afternoon. Did you miss us? Watch from the Storm 5 Titan.

Rhori recommends:

91-year-old served notice to vacate apartment

Here’s real proof there’s a lot of good people in our community! Alexandra Koehn introduced us to a 91-year-old Murfreesboro woman who received a shocking notice from management at her apartment complex, Saddlebrook Apartments: they’re not renewing her lease and she must be OUT just after Christmas! Her grandson created a GoFundMe account – and our viewers responded with amazing generosity! As of Thursday, November 30th, the tally is at $11,422! Thank you all so much for your caring and compassion!

-Rhori Johnston