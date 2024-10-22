'We want to encourage people to be like Alyssa': Alyssa Lokits family says her legacy will continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of Alyssa Lokits is calling for the community to honor her memory by embodying the kindness and advocacy she exemplified throughout her life.

Alyssa was tragically shot and killed on October 14 while exercising along the Mill Creek Greenway.

Her brother, Brandon Lokits, expressed the family's profound grief and desire to focus on Alyssa’s life rather than her untimely death.

“She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a friend, and a champion for those in need,” Brandon said. “The world is certainly a worse place without her.”

Alyssa was known not just for her impressive academic achievements, but for her compassion and commitment to helping others.

Brandon recalled how, even in her final moments, people stopped to support her.

“There were people that cared enough to stop and pray with her, to allow her to see the sky, to feel the grass, touch the leaves.”

In the wake of this tragedy, the community has come together to celebrate Alyssa’s legacy. Recently, supporters finished a run that Alyssa was unable to complete, symbolizing the collective commitment to live out her values of love and advocacy.

“We want to encourage people to be like Alyssa,” Brandon said. “To share her legacy and to care for each other as a community.”

The Lokits family is grateful for the outpouring of support from across the country, which they believe reflects Alyssa’s spirit.



As friends and family continue to mourn, they invite everyone to remember the goodness and grace that Alyssa brought to the world, urging the community to carry forward her message of compassion and support for one another.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kelsey.Gibbs@newschannel5.com.