'We will fight back': Metro Council announcements interrupted by hate group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hate groups continue to circle Nashville, and on Tuesday night, a hate group wearing T-shirts with the phrase "Whites Against Replacement" and the Nazi swastika on them interrupted Metro Council.

"This past weekend was an especially sad one for the United States of America, and again, for our beloved Nashville. With hateful actions making neighbors and guests fearful and concerned from Pennsylvania to Tennessee, all across our great nation, and today right up to the steps and inside our city hall."

Vice Mayor Angie Henderson opened the July 16 Council meeting with these words.

The hate group was later promptly escorted out for being loud and interrupting.

Councilwoman Zulfat Suara condemned their demonstration at the beginning of the announcements.

"This council and Nashville government condemns all forms of hate. When you come for one of us you come for all of us and we continue to stand together as Nashvillians. Thank you," Suara said.

Councilman Jacob Kupin chimed in as well.

"When hate rears its head, we will fight back stronger and harder and united together," Kupin said. "If some losers want to come in from out of town and try to do something, they can do that, but we will fight back harder and louder and stronger."

A resolution was filed late by Councilwoman Courtney Johnston to condemn the political violence that happened to former President Trump over the weekend — but two councilmembers, Terry Vo and Ginny Welsh, voted not to suspend the rules so it can't be considered until a later meeting. It does not mention the recent hate groups in Nashville.

This is not the first time we have seen hate groups in Nashville. Just a few days ago, there was a group on Broadway. We covered the incident, you can watch below.

Nazi flags and 'pro white' T-shirts: Hate group passes out flyers on Broadway