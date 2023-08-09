We will have sit-down, half-hour interviews with Nashville mayoral candidates. Here's how to watch.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the next two Friday nights, both of Nashville's mayoral candidates will hit the air for half-hour sit-down interviews.

Councilman Freddie O'Connell's interview will air Friday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m. on Inside Politics. This will air after the 6 p.m. news on our main channel.

Alice Rolli will go through the same process on Friday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

GET ENGAGED IN THE DEBATE

Connell and Rolli will face off in a run-off election next month. Before that, they will face off in our fourth and final mayoral debate. During the summer, NewsChannel 5 — along with our partners at The Tennessean, the League of Women Voters, American Baptist College, and Belmont University — hosted a series of debates leading up to the Aug. 3 election.

Our final debate will take place at Belmont University on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

NewsChannel 5's Rhori Johnston and The Tennesseean's opinion and engagement editor David Plazas will moderate the hour-long debate. Our debates are free to attend, but you will need a ticket to get in.

NewsChannel 5 will show the debate live on TV, our streaming platforms, and social media for those who cannot attend in person.

THE ELECTION

The deadline to vote in the Sept. 14 runoff election is coming up next week. On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct.

New voters to Nashville have until Aug. 15 to register.

Early voting begins Aug. 25 and ends Sept. 9.

Here's where you can early vote:

Belle Meade City Hall

Bellevue Library

Bordeaux Library

Casa Azafrán Community Center

Edmondson Pike Library

Goodlettsville Delmas Long Community Center

Green Hills Library

Hermitage Library

Howard Office Building

Madison Library

Margaret Maddox East YMCA

Southeast Library

