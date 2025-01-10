We witnessed the joy of a child's first snow day in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Aubrey Coble's son brings her joy each time he looks up with wonder in his eyes.

"The absolute wonder on his face," said Coble. "There is nothing else like seeing an extremely happy little face."

Aubrey took her 2-year-old son to play in the snow for the first time at Memorial Park in Hendersonville.

"This is the way he is with everything and anything — just extremely happy, just full of wonder and really wanting to know how everything works," said Aubrey.

Thrilled in his own little world, Daniel roamed around with his mom close behind him to make sure he didn't get into any trouble.

They moved to Hendersonville a year ago from the Mississippi coast.

"Honestly come December, we really didn't expect it to snow at all we were like, 'Oh OK'," said Aubrey. "Well this is a pleasant surprise, I am just more happy that he gets to experience it."

