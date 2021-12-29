Weather and COVID grounded many flights across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Many people were ready to fly home after the holiday weekend and some were flying elsewhere to ring in the New Years holiday.

But unfortunately some flight statuses at BNA Airport went from delayed to canceled and back and forth throughout the evening.

One of the reasons for the cancellations and delays this week has to do with the weather.

Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest led to hundreds of flight cancellations on Monday.

And thousands of flights have been canceled over the past several days as COVID cases surge across the country.

On Tuesday, more than three-thousand flights have been canceled, with more than 1,000 of them within, into or out of the United States, according to tracking website FlightAware. More than 8,000 flights have been delayed.

People waiting in line to board from Nashville to Las Vegas tell us they were told by airport staff there just wasn't enough people to staff the plane so it was canceled.

"We got 200 people going to Vegas from here, flight then got canceled. I have to go to Atlanta and leave out Atlanta and go to Vegas and jump on another plan," said

Michael Fernandors.

Nathan Zepeda said he needs to fly to Vegas Tuesday tonight to be there in the morning to sign documents for his new home.

"I got here early enough that I got through security, checked my bags," said Zepeda, "I have bags that are checked in already there. I got through and the minute I got to my gate, they're like it's canceled. And so I don't have any of my stuff, I don't have my clothes, I don't have my bags, I don't have - I mean everything."

We reached out to representatives at Spirit Airlines to get an exact reason behind the cancellation and so far we have received no response at this time.