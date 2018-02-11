Weather Causes Fatal Crash In Lincoln County

6:02 PM, Feb 10, 2018
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

The wreck happened just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Lincoln Road near Cut Off Trail in Fayetteville.

Reports stated a vehicle, driven by 46-year-old John S. Bowden, was traveling south when Bowden lost control due to weather conditions on a curve and began sliding sideways.

A second vehicle, driven by 81-year-old Newman D. Petty, was headed the opposite direction and hit Bowden’s vehicle on the front passenger side.

Authorities said Bowden was killed in the crash. Petty was not injured.

Further details on the crash had not yet been released as the investigation remained ongoing.

