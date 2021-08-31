Watch
Weather prompts school closings in Giles, Lawrence Counties

Posted at 7:58 AM, Aug 31, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Heavy rain and flooding have prompted school closings in Giles and Lawrence Counties.

The closings were announced Tuesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through Middle Tennessee. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through overnight.

In addition to Giles and Lawrence Counties, St. Patrick School in McEwen also reported a closing for Tuesday.

