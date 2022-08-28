Watch Now
Wedding bands seeking owners: three rings found at Saturday night Titans game

WTVF
Posted at 5:16 PM, Aug 28, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three rings were found at a Titans game on Saturday night, but their owners have yet to be identified.

A man named Robert Sawyer first spotted the rings under the bridge in lot R.

Another man, Doug Holliday, contacted NewsChannel 5 in an attempt to try to reunite the union bands with their families. One seems to be an engagement ring while the other two appear to be wedding bands.

If these belong to you or to anyone you may know, you can contact NewsChannel 5 and we can help to arrange their safe return to you.

