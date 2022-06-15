Wednesday marks one year since Summer Wells went missing from her Hawkins County home.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer Wells has been missing from her Hawkins County home for an entire year. The young girl has been the subject of an Amber Alert for the last 12 months, with no trace of Summer found. She disappeared from the Ben Hill Road area of the Beech Creek community.

Summer's family said on the afternoon of June 15, 2021, the then-5-year-old went inside their home after playing outdoors, but was never seen again. An Endangered Child Alert was issued that day in an effort to find her, and it was elevated to an Amber Alert the following day.

Sky 5 Sky 5 flies over the area that's believed to be the last place Summer Wells was seen before she disappeared.

Initially, investigators considered the possibility that Summer had just wandered away from her home. Crews searched the heavily-wooded area around her home in the weeks following her disappearance, but due to the difficult terrain, the search was scaled back by the end of the summer.

In December, investigators renewed ground search efforts in the surrounding area hoping to find any trace of the child once the landscape and terrain were more visible, however nothing was found.

Anyone with information on Summer Wells is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.