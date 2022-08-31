Watch Now
Wednesday marks the final day of the state grocery store sales tax holiday

Posted at 9:59 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 10:59:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday, August 31 marks the final day of the grocery store sales tax holiday in Tennessee.

Throughout the month of August, Tennessee waived all sales taxes on food purchases at the grocery store in an effort to help with inflation.

Food and food ingredients are eligible, however sales of prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcoholic beverages and tobacco are not included.

The tax suspension will end at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. If you want more information on what qualifies, click here.

