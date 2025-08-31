Musicians Corner Free Fest closes, free live music series kicks off in Nashville in September

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music filled the air at Centennial Park this weekend as the Musicians Corner Free Fest offered Nashville neighbors and visitors a chance to enjoy live performances without breaking the bank.

The three-day festival, which wraps up Sunday, is a joint effort between Centennial Park Conservancy's non-profit Musicians Corner, Lightning 100 Radio, presented by Amazon, and has other various sponsors to help make live music accessible to everyone.

"We're Music City, and I think sometimes people forget that in Music City, some people don't get to actually experience live music," said Justin Branam, Musicians Corner’s executive producer. "We're trying to eliminate barriers to make it available to everyone."

Bob and Carrie Schwartz were among the many attendees over the weekend at Free Fest.

"I think it's a wonderful cross-section of all of Nashville," said Nashville resident Carrie Schwartz. "I think it brings tourists, it brings locals, anyone can come, no matter the socioeconomic background."

The festival's appeal extends beyond just the music.

"Here, there's no cost, no need for a babysitter, you can bring your kids along, and really anyone can come," Branam said.

Musicians Corner hosts both spring and fall music series, with an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 people attending.

Free Fest serves as a kickoff for a fall concert series, which continues every Friday night in September from 5 to 9 p.m.

Nearly 40 musicians will perform during the series.

"We have literally everything from rock to jazz to hip hop to country occasionally," Branam said.

In addition to the performances, around 20-30 vendors take part in the festival.

Click here for more information about Musicians Corner and their upcoming fall concert series.

