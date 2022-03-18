Weekend Peek In: Here's what you can do in Nashville this weekend March 19-20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From getting your weather radio programmed or running a half marathon, here are the events around town this weekend.
Dickson County Emergency Preparedness Fair
Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Dickson County Fairgrounds
Learn about preparing for severe weather.
Storm 5 Meteorologists Henry Rothenberg and Nikki-Dee Ray will be able to program your weather radio.
Storm 5 Titan will also be there.
You can also enter a drawing for a free weather radio.
16th Annual St. Patrick's Day Music City Run
Saturday at Shelby Park
Half-marathon starts at 8 a.m.
Post-race party hosted by East Nashville Beer Works and The Ridge
Goodwill Wedding Dress Sale
Happening at all 28 Goodwill Industries' stores in Middle Tennessee
Saturday 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ukraine Pop Up Food Market
Kawai Poke will be grilling shashliki and frying up piershoki at the restaurant at 901 Woodland Street
Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the people of Ukraine
Benefit Concert for Hospitalized Franklin Police Officer
Officer Sean Finn has been hospitalized with severe COVID Pneumonia since January 1st. After showing no signs of improvement, he was flown to a hospital in Florida and placed on ECMO.
Benefit concert will feature Craig Campbell, Terry McBridge, Mike Martinez, Jeff Carson and more.
Sunday 6 p.m. at Generations Church in downtown Franklin.
Tickets are $20 each
Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/officer-sean-finn-family-benefit-concert-tickets-275062217497