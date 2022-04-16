Weekend Peek In: What do in the Nashville for Easter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hippity hop, y'all.

With Easter this weekend, several communities are celebrating. Here's where you can, too.

SATURDAY EASTER EGG HUNTS

Lebanon Easter Egg Hunt

Jimmy Floyd Center from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Details here: https://www.facebook.com/CityofLebanonTN/posts/351251517040233

37th Annual Children Are Special, Too Easter Egg Hunt by Sen. Thelma Harper

Event opens at 12:30 p.m., with the hunt starting at 1 p.m.

Metro Police Training Academy, 2715 Tucker Road, Nashville, TN 37218

Event will be held rain or shine

First 500 children will receive gift bag

Hispanic Family Foundation Easter Egg Hunt at Plaza Mariachi

1-4 p.m.

Free to attend

Plaza Mariachi, 3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN

Will be live music and entertainment, contests, prizes and more

Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Features egg hunts, crafts, and activities for families

Details here: https://cheekwood.org/calendar/great-spring-art-hop/

Third Annual Free Drive-Thru Easter Dinner

Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Donelson Cafe and Catering, 108 Donelson Pike

Free meal of ham, potato salad, baked beans, and coconut cake.

Donations are accepted