Weekend Peek In: What do in the Nashville for Easter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hippity hop, y'all.
With Easter this weekend, several communities are celebrating. Here's where you can, too.
SATURDAY EASTER EGG HUNTS
Lebanon Easter Egg Hunt
Jimmy Floyd Center from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Details here: https://www.facebook.com/CityofLebanonTN/posts/351251517040233
37th Annual Children Are Special, Too Easter Egg Hunt by Sen. Thelma Harper
Event opens at 12:30 p.m., with the hunt starting at 1 p.m.
Metro Police Training Academy, 2715 Tucker Road, Nashville, TN 37218
Event will be held rain or shine
First 500 children will receive gift bag
Hispanic Family Foundation Easter Egg Hunt at Plaza Mariachi
1-4 p.m.
Free to attend
Plaza Mariachi, 3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
Will be live music and entertainment, contests, prizes and more
Great Spring Art Hop at Cheekwood
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Features egg hunts, crafts, and activities for families
Details here: https://cheekwood.org/calendar/great-spring-art-hop/
Third Annual Free Drive-Thru Easter Dinner
Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Donelson Cafe and Catering, 108 Donelson Pike
Free meal of ham, potato salad, baked beans, and coconut cake.
Donations are accepted