Weekend Peek-In: What to do in Nashville (April 22-April 24)

Franklin celebrates 37th annual 'Main Street Festival'
Olivia Michael
Franklin's Main Street Festival celebrated its return after last year's cancellation due to COVID.
Posted at 9:22 PM, Apr 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Festivals and outdoor events have filled the calendar this weekend in Nashville and Franklin.

Here's what you can do.

Explore with a Naturalist

Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Warner Park Nature Center, 7311 Hwy 100 Nashville, TN 37221
Outdoor exploration will focus on discovery, connecting with nature and observation
More information: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/parks/events/explore-naturalist-15

Ask a Master Gardner

Saturday 1-3 p.m.
Warner Park Nature Center, 7311 Hwy 100 Nashville, TN 37221
Visit the Pollinator Gardens to ask master gardners your questions
More information: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/parks/events/ask-master-gardener

Franklin Main Street Festival

Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Features more than 150 arts and crafts vendors, kids zone, pets zone and live entertainment on the Square in downtown Franklin
TMA Group providing shuttles from the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School for $1 one way.
More information: https://williamsonheritage.org/events/main-street-festival/?fbclid=IwAR2tvXi1eaK4W7L6locE-fYyAvDVC37apLNed2X7rtboFpJ6bFzaMEppOY4

2nd Annual Springfield Community Clean-up

Saturday 9 a.m.-noon
Help clean up the city of Springfield
Meet at Springfield City Hall, 405 N. Main St., Springfield to register or sign-in and collect supplies
More information: https://springfieldtn.gov/698/Springfield-Community-Cleanup

Mayor John Cooper Spring Cleaning Event

Happening at multiple parks and neighborhoods across Nashville
Includes picking up trash and beautifying the area
More information and all clean-up events: https://www.nashville.gov/event-list?departments=All&field_date_value=04/16/2022&keyword=&field_date_value_1=&page=4

Swim Across America

Saturday 8:30-10 a.m. at Ensworth Natatorium, Frist Campus, 7401 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221
Organization is hosting its inaugural swim in Nashville to raise money for cancer research. Money will go to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center
More information: https://www.swimacrossamerica.org/site/TR/OpenWater/National?fr_id=6034&pg=entry

