Weekend Peek-In: What to do in Nashville (April 22-April 24)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Festivals and outdoor events have filled the calendar this weekend in Nashville and Franklin.

Here's what you can do.

Explore with a Naturalist

Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Warner Park Nature Center, 7311 Hwy 100 Nashville, TN 37221

Outdoor exploration will focus on discovery, connecting with nature and observation

More information: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/parks/events/explore-naturalist-15

Ask a Master Gardner

Saturday 1-3 p.m.

Warner Park Nature Center, 7311 Hwy 100 Nashville, TN 37221

Visit the Pollinator Gardens to ask master gardners your questions

More information: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/parks/events/ask-master-gardener

Franklin Main Street Festival

Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Features more than 150 arts and crafts vendors, kids zone, pets zone and live entertainment on the Square in downtown Franklin

TMA Group providing shuttles from the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School for $1 one way.

More information: https://williamsonheritage.org/events/main-street-festival/?fbclid=IwAR2tvXi1eaK4W7L6locE-fYyAvDVC37apLNed2X7rtboFpJ6bFzaMEppOY4

2nd Annual Springfield Community Clean-up

Saturday 9 a.m.-noon

Help clean up the city of Springfield

Meet at Springfield City Hall, 405 N. Main St., Springfield to register or sign-in and collect supplies

More information: https://springfieldtn.gov/698/Springfield-Community-Cleanup

Mayor John Cooper Spring Cleaning Event

Happening at multiple parks and neighborhoods across Nashville

Includes picking up trash and beautifying the area

More information and all clean-up events: https://www.nashville.gov/event-list?departments=All&field_date_value=04/16/2022&keyword=&field_date_value_1=&page=4

Swim Across America

Saturday 8:30-10 a.m. at Ensworth Natatorium, Frist Campus, 7401 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221

Organization is hosting its inaugural swim in Nashville to raise money for cancer research. Money will go to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center

More information: https://www.swimacrossamerica.org/site/TR/OpenWater/National?fr_id=6034&pg=entry

