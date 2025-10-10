Weeklong greenway Jog-a-thon planned to honor Alyssa Lokits’ legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly one year after the tragic death of Alyssa Lokits, the Nashville runner killed while exercising on the Mill Creek Greenway, the community is preparing to honor her memory in a powerful way.

The Free to Move Greenway Jog-a-thon begins Sunday and runs through October 18, inviting participants to collectively cover all 107 miles of Nashville’s greenways. Organizers said the goal is to reclaim the space where Lokits loved to move and send a message of strength and safety.

The event officially kicks off with a Memorial Walk and Dedication Ceremony at noon on Saturday, October 12, at the Mill Creek Greenway in Antioch. Family, friends, and community leaders will gather at the Orchard Bend Park lot and walk to the Old Hickory Trailhead, where a memorial bench will be unveiled in her honor.

Following the ceremony, there will be a community celebration with live music, food trucks and local vendors.

Organizers hope to raise $107,000 through the weeklong Jog-a-thon to support research, advocacy, and safety education continuing Alyssa’s mission to ensure everyone feels free to move, without fear.